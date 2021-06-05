12,150 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPOE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

