12,615 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $3,065,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

