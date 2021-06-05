127,969 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 127,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimerix by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

