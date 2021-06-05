1,800 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.80. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.