$2.54 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.64. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,443 shares of company stock valued at $26,084,381 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $350.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $352.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

