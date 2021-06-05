$217.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $217.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.40 million and the highest is $220.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $895.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 396,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

