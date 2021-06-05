2,347 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $230,334,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.