23,861 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $100,862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,849,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

