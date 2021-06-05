2,390 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

