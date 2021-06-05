2,490 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 122.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

