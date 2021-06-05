2,722 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.74.

