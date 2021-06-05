$286.69 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $286.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the highest is $290.57 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.