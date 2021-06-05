$286.69 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $286.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.80 million and the highest is $290.57 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.