3,100 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $35,300,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.