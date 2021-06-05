$339.82 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post $339.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.06 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,679. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

