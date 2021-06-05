35,248 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Workday accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

