$369.80 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $369.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

FLOW stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

