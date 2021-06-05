37,230 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38.

