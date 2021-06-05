$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,336. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

