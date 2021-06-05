48,911 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $78.08 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82.

