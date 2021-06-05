5,064 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

