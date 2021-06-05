5,101 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Materion by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Materion by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

