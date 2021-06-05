63,363 Shares in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Sigma Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 408.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.