$643.02 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $643.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.80 million and the highest is $806.58 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

FSLR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 752,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.83.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

