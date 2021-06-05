$655.97 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report $655.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $131.39. The stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,745. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Visteon by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $1,411,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

