6,835 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

