772,373 Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 772,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $885.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,707.90 and a beta of 0.63. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.