9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NMTR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $346.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

