9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.