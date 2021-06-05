9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $255.88 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

