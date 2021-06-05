9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,495 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.22 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59.

