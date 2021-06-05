9,433 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

