99,000 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

