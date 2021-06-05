A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Major Shareholder William A. Richardson Sells 12,799 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.77 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $565.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

