A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Major Shareholder William A. Richardson Sells 12,799 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $50.77 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $565.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.