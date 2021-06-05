Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 127.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,638,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABST. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $688.68 million, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

