Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $154.64

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.64 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 112,864 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £325.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

See Also: Systematic Risk

