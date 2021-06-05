Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

