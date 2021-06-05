Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 6,826 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

CHD stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

