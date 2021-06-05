Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $392.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

