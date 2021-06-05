Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 22,504 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

