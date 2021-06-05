Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,293 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $426.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

