Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker Sells 33,260 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACRS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.