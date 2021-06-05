Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $208,444.32 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.
ACRS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.
