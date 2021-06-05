Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Sells $208,444.32 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

ACRS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

