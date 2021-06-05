Adagene (ADAG) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Adagene (NASDAQ: ADAG) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Adagene to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adagene and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagene $700,000.00 -$42.40 million -5.20 Adagene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.44

Adagene’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adagene. Adagene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adagene and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adagene Competitors 4605 17589 38723 766 2.58

Adagene currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adagene is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adagene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagene N/A N/A N/A Adagene Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

About Adagene

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

