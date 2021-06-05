Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) versus AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adocia and AO World’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $960,000.00 80.58 -$26.64 million ($3.77) -2.92 AO World $1.33 billion 1.48 $2.16 million ($0.02) -214.00

AO World has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. AO World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adocia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Adocia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AO World has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adocia and AO World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 2 0 3.00 AO World 0 2 0 0 2.00

Adocia currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Adocia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adocia is more favorable than AO World.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and AO World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A AO World N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adocia beats AO World on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products. It also provides logistics and transport services, and ancillary services. In addition, the company engages in the investment activities; and WEEE recycling activities. AO World plc sells its products through its websites and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

