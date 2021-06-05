adToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded down 46% against the US dollar. adToken has a market capitalization of $317,943.00 and $36.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053468 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.