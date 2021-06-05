ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.44

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.44 ($13.46) and last traded at €11.20 ($13.18), with a volume of 148757 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.28 ($13.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The firm has a market cap of $572.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.26.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

