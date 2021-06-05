Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

