Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.37.

NYSE AAP opened at $192.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.03. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

