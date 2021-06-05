Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.69 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

