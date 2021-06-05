Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $778,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,352 shares of company stock worth $553,602. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.44. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

